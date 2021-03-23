Mass shooting at Colorado grocery store adds to state's history of high-profile shootings

DENVER – Monday’s deadly shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado is the latest in a series of high-profile shootings to hit the state over the past three decades.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said Monday evening that 10 people were killed in the Monday afternoon shooting at the grocery store on Table Mesa Drive, including Boulder Police Department Officer Eric Talley, 51, who had been with the department since 2010.

The shooting was the deadliest in the U.S. since the El Paso Walmart shooting in August 2019, in which 22 people were killed. That same weekend, 17 people were killed at a mass shooting at a bar in Dayton, Ohio.

It also marks the second mass shooting in the U.S. in as many weeks. Last week, eight people were killed, including six Asian women, at three separate spas in the Atlanta area.

The mass shooting in Boulder also brought back sharp pain to Colorado, where some of the most infamous large-scale shootings have taken place.

In May 2019, two gunmen allegedly shot and killed 18-year-old Kendrick Castillo and wounded eight others in a shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

In November 2017, a man shot and killed three people at a Walmart in Thornton.

In November 2015, a man allegedly shot and killed three people, including a University of Colorado-Colorado Springs police officer, in a shooting at Planned Parenthood in Colorado Springs.

In October 2015, one man killed three people in Colorado Springs.

In July 2012, a man shot and killed 12 people and injured 70 others at a movie screening at an Aurora movie theater.

In December 2007, a man killed four people and wounded five others at churches in Arvada and Colorado Springs.

In April 1999, two students killed 13 people and injured nearly two-dozen others in a shooting at Columbine High School.

The Associated Press reported in December that there were just two mass shootings — in which four or more people died, not including the shooter — in all of 2020.

This story was originally published by Blair Miller on KMGH in Denver.