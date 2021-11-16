Maryland mayor accused of posting explicit photos of ex-girlfriend on Reddit

CAMBRIDGE, Md. — The mayor of a town on Maryland's Eastern Shore has been charged in a suspected case of revenge porn.

On Monday, the Office of the State Prosecutor released a 50 count indictment accusing Cambridge Mayor Andrew Bradshaw of posting explicit photos of an ex-girlfriend to the website Reddit.

Charging documents say Bradshaw distributed the photos in dozens of posts on the forum between April and May of this year.

The ex-girlfriend made authorities aware after seeing the private photos circulating online.

She told police that Bradshaw was the only person she had ever shared the photos with, and he was never given permission to release them.

At the time, the two were reportedly in a romantic relationship.

Nearly all the photos are captioned with sexually degrading and humiliating comments, some of which even include the woman's name and birthday.

According to court papers, the IP address from where the photos were uploaded came back to a property owned by Bradshaw.

“Using someone’s private images without their consent is a serious breach of trust and invasion of privacy, and the power and breadth of the internet makes such a violation even more egregious”, said State Prosecutor Charlton Howard."

If convicted, Bradshaw could face up to 100 years behind bars.

Bradshaw took office in January of this year. According to his online bio, he is the youngest mayor ever elected in the history of Cambridge.

This story was originally published by staff at WMAR.