Man dies after falling from escalator inside Steelers' stadium

Gene J. Puskar/AP
Fans crowd the rotunda at Acrisure Stadium to watch during the second half of an NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Pittsburgh. The Jets won 24-20. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Posted at 4:26 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-03 16:26:16-04

A man died from his injuries after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday.

The man was attending the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets when authorities said he fell from an escalator inside the stadium.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, the paramedics administered aid and transported the man to a hospital. That's where he was pronounced dead.

This is the second death involving a fall from an escalator at an NFL stadium since July.

A woman died after falling from an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. The incident happened ahead of the NFL season. She was at the stadium to attend a Kenny Chesney concert.

Authorities said she was sitting on the escalator's railing and fell to the concourse below.

