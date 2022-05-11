Watch
Man denies killing mother at sea to inherit family's estate

Nathan Carman
Michael Dwyer/AP
FILE — Nathan Carman arrives in a small boat at the US Coast Guard station, in Boston, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2016. Carman spend a week at sea in a life raft before being rescued by a passing freighter. Carman is to be arraigned in federal court, in Rutland, Vt., Wednesday, May 11, 2022, on charges of killing his mother during a fishing trip at sea to inherit the family's wealth. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
Nathan Carman
Posted at 2:12 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 14:12:52-04

RUTLAND, Vt. (AP) — A 28-year-old man who was rescued from a raft off the coast of New England in 2016 after his boat sank has pleaded not guilty to charges he killed his mother at sea to inherit the family's estate.

Nathan Carman was arraigned in federal court in Vermont on multiple fraud charges and a first-degree murder charge in the death of Linda Carman.

The indictment says Carman also shot and killed his grandfather, John Chakalos, at his home in Windsor, Connecticut, in 2013 as part of the inheritance scheme, but he was not charged with that killing.

It's unclear how much money Carman was due to inherit.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Vermont says Carman would receive a life sentence if he's convicted for the murder of his mother. The fraud charges carry a punishment of up to 30 years in prison.

