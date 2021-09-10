Lockdown lifted at Ohio Air Force base after report of active shooter

A report of an active shooter led Wright-Patterson Air Force Base to go into lockdown for several hours on Thursday, but after a sweep of campus, the lockdown was lifted early Friday morning.

The base tweeted that the lockdown was lifted around 1:40 a.m. after the 88th Airbase Wing gave it an all-clear after officials conducted two sweeps of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center.

According to the Associated Press, officials said there was no threat, and no one was injured at the three-story, 850,000-square-foot headquarters, which is described as the Department of Defense’s primary source for foreign air and space threat analysis.

The lockdown was initiated after two individuals reported hearing one gunshot at the base just east of Dayton after 9 p.m. Thursday, the AP reported.

During a press conference, Col. Patrick Miller, the Installation Commander at Wright-Patterson AFB, said that the sound the individuals heard was unclear at the time, and he wouldn't speculate as to what caused the sound.