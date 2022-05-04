Levi Strauss & Co is latest company offering paid travel for health services like abortions

Levi Strauss & Co announced on Wednesday that the company plans to reimburse travel expenses for full and part-time employees who need to travel to other states for health care services like abortions.

The company said in a statement obtained by Reuters, "Given what is at stake, business leaders need to make their voices heard and act to protect the health and well-being of our employees. That means protecting reproductive rights."

As abortion rights face challenges in the U.S., including on the federal level, some companies are showing support for employees who seek the procedure.

Amazon announced that it will pay up to $4,000 in yearly travel expenses for non-life-threatening medical procedures including abortions, according to Reuters.

Travel expenses will be covered if the operation is not available within 100 miles of the employee's home.

Earlier this year, Yelp and Citigroup announced similar initiatives. The companies said they will cover travel expenses if an employee needs to travel out of the state for an abortion.

The policies come as some states also roll back access to abortions. A future ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court appears to have the potential to also have a major impact on abortion rights.

A draft opinion leaked to Politico on Monday said the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade and allow states to create their own laws regarding abortion. Draft options are not final and justices could change their mind and the language in the opinion.