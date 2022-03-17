Large and bright "worm moon" making an appearance this week

A clear sign of spring awaits us Thursday night.

The March full moon, also known as the "worm moon", will make its appearance late Thursday night into early Friday morning, according to NASA.

It will be at its peak at 3:18 ET on Friday and appear full until Saturday morning.

The worm moon will look brighter and large because of where it will be situated.

NASA says the illusion happens when the moon is near the horizon and our eyes force us to compare the moon’s size to nearby objects, like trees and buildings.

According to NASA, Native American tribes called it the “Worm Moon after the earthworm casts that appeared as the ground thawed.”

Other tribes recognize it as the “Crow, Crust, Sap and Sugar” Moon.

Europeans call it the “Lenten Moon,” as it appears before the spring equinox and during the Christian holiday of Lent.