Kaepernick says he's open to backup role for shot in the NFL

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick isn't giving up on his dream to resume playing professional football.

Speaking on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Kaepernick said he would be open to taking a backup quarterback role if it means he can play in the NFL again.

"I know I have to find my way back in. So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that's fine," Kaepernick said. "But that's not where I'm staying."

Kaepernick says he has stayed in shape and is ready to play if a team gives him a chance.

Kaepernick last played in the NFL in 2016. Despite leading the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance in 2013, he has not been offered a contract.

It seems teams have been wary of signing him after he drew national attention when he began kneeling during the national anthem before games to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

During the podcast, Kaepernick was asked what he would tell a general manager who may be concerned about him being a distraction in the locker room.

"You have 'End Racism' in the back of your end zone. You have 'Black Lives Matter' on your helmet. Everything I've said should be in alignment with what you're saying publicly," Kaepernick said.

He added that his previous coaches have praised his behavior and never considered him a distraction in the locker room.

"My last year, my teammates voted me most courageous and inspirational player," Kaepernick said.

While Kaepernick has been training for a return to the NFL, he's also been busy off the field.

His children's book, "I Color Myself Different" was released this month. He was also the subject the Netflix "Colin in Black & White," which was created by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay.