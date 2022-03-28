Watch
Super_7_2022_658x90.jpg

Actions

Judge says it's likely Trump "corruptly attempted to obstruct" Congress on Jan. 6

Donald Trump
Jacquelyn Martin/AP
FILE - The White House in the background, President Donald Trump speaks at a rally in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021. The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol wants to know what Ivanka Trump heard and saw that day as they try to stitch together the narrative of the riots and Donald Trump's role in instigating them. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
Donald Trump
Posted at 12:59 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 13:00:11-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Monday asserted that it is “more likely than not” that former President Donald Trump committed crimes in his attempt to stop the certification of the 2020 election.

U.S. District Court Judge David Carter made the statement in a case stemming from the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“The illegality of the plan was obvious,” Carter wrote. "Our nation was founded on the peaceful transition of power, epitomized by George Washington laying down his sword to make way for democratic elections."

Carter ordered the release of more than 100 emails from Trump adviser John Eastman to the House committee. He had sued to try and prevent the committee from obtaining the emails.

Eastman is a lawyer who was consulting with Trump as he attempted to overturn the presidential election.

"Based on the evidence, the Court finds it more likely than not that President Trump corruptly attempted to obstruct the Joint Session of Congress on January 6, 2021," Carter added.

Trump and Eastman have not been charged with a crime in connection to the Jan. 6 attacks.

    Report a typo

    Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
    Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

    Buffalo Strong

    Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine