Judge permits early voting in Georgia Senate runoff for Saturday after Thanksgiving

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said he looks "forward to a prompt appeal."
Amanda Andrade-Rhoades/AP
This combination of photos shows, Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Aug. 3, 2021, left, and Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker speaking in Perry, Ga., Sept. 25, 2021. (AP Photo)
Posted at 8:37 PM, Nov 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-18 20:38:33-05

A judge in Georgia ruled Friday to allow voters in the state to vote on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in a closely watched Senate race stemming from the midterm elections.

Atlanta-area judge Judge Thomas Cox wrote in the ruling that he “considered the moving papers, arguments of counsel, and references to legal authority.”

State election officials tried to argue that voters could not go to the polls on the Nov. 26 because it violated a Georgia law that doesn't allow voting on Saturday if there is a state holiday on the Thursday or Friday before.

Judge Cox said, “The Court finds that the absence of the Saturday vote will irreparably harm the Plaintiffs, their members, and constituents, and their preferred runoff candidate.”

Republican Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, said, “We disagree with the court’s order and look forward to a prompt appeal.”

