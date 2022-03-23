Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's opening statement makes husband emotional

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is going through a multi-day confirmation process before a vote to confirm her to the Supreme Court to possibly replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

It was a long day full of hours of questions for Jackson as she faces a possible lifetime appointment to the high court. While Jackson was making her opening statement, speaking about her family, her husband became emotional.

As Jackson mentioned in her kind statement about her family, she met her husband Patrick while in college, and they have been married for 25 years. Dr. Patrick Jackson is a surgeon at Georgetown University Hospital. Both live in Washington, D.C. with their two daughters.

Jackson said during the opening statement, speaking of her husband, “I have no doubt that without him by my side from the very beginning of this incredible professional journey, none of this would have been possible.”

As Jackson spoke, her husband was visibly emotional as one of their daughters was seen looking on fondly at her father's reaction.

“During this hearing, I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free," Jackson said. "I stand on the shoulders of many who have come before me, including Judge Constance Baker Motley, who was the first African American woman to be appointed to the federal bench and with whom I share a birthday."