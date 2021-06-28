Watch
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-658x90.jpg

Actions

Judge dismisses government's antitrust lawsuits against Facebook

items.[0].image.alt
Jeff Chiu/AP
FILE - In this April 14, 2020 file photo, the thumbs-up Like logo is shown on a sign at Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)
Facebook Antitrust Lawsuits
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 16:21:07-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the Federal Trade Commission and a coalition of state attorneys general, dealing a significant blow to attempts by regulators to rein in tech giants.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled Monday that the lawsuits were “legally insufficient” and didn’t provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook was a monopoly.

The ruling dismisses the complaint but not the case, meaning the FTC could refile another complaint.

The U.S. government and 48 states and districts sued Facebook in December 2020, accusing the tech giant of abusing its market power to crush smaller competitors.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-Pride-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong