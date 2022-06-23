Jan. 6 Committee faces uncertain future after fifth hearing

The fifth House Jan. 6 Committee hearing will be held Thursday afternoon at the Capitol, but what happens after Thursday remains anyone’s guess.

Thursday’s hearing will feature former Justice Department officials. Jeffrey A. Rosen, former acting attorney general, Richard Donoghue, former acting deputy attorney general and Steven Engel, former assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel, are all scheduled to testify before the committee Thursday.

Rosen led the Justice Department in the final weeks of the Trump administration after William Barr stepped down. Barr’s taped depositions have been featured prominently in the first three committee hearings.

Rosen testified in the Senate that he joined Barr in that there was no evidence of a stolen election. He told the Senate that Trump contemplated replacing him just weeks after becoming acting attorney general with Jeffrey Clark.

Following Thursday’s hearing remains a bit of an unknown. Alex Holder, a documentarian who had inside access to Trump, said he turned over footage from inside the White House taped in Trump’s final weeks in office.

What the footage contains remains unclear. Also, the schedule of hearings following Thursday is unknown.