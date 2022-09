Hurricane Ian can be seen from space.

The International Space Station flew over the Category 4 storm, which is impacting much of Florida.

The storm continued to gain strength before making landfall. It had 155 mph sustained maximum winds on Wednesday. That's 2 mph shy of becoming a Category 5 storm.

Ian battered Cuba as a Category 3 storm a day earlier, knocking out power to the entire island. Officials said they had begun to restore power to some areas.

Ian is blamed for two deaths in Cuba.