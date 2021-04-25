Indonesia says 53 crew members from lost submarine are dead, wreckage found

Indonesia’s military has officially said all 53 crew members from a submarine that sank and broke apart last week are dead.

Searchers have located the vessel's wreckage on the seafloor, at a depth of 838 meters, or 2,750 feet. That’s much deeper than the submarine's collapse depth, at which point water pressure would be greater than the hull could withstand.

Sunday's grim announcement comes a day after Indonesia said the submarine was considered sunk, not merely missing, but did not explicitly say whether the crew was dead.

The vessel went missing off the resort island of Bali on Wednesday.