Public hearings in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump kicked off Wednesday as two Trump administration officials appeared before the House Intelligence Committee.

Testifying are Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent — who oversaw the administration's policy on European and Eurasian affairs — and William Taylor, America's top diplomat in Ukraine.

Kent said during closed testimony that he had previously raised concerns about former vice president and Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden's son Hunter's employment by a Ukranian energy company Burisma Holdings. He also raised concerns about an alleged "campaign of lies" being disseminated by Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

Watch the hearings live in the player below.

Taylor's private testimony perhaps was the most damming that has been released thus far. He testified that he had a "clear understanding" that there was a quid pro quo between the United States' defense aid to Ukraine in exchange for Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky announcing an investigation into the Bidens.

At the heart of the impeachment inquiry is a whistleblower complaint that alleges Trump threatened to withhold military aid to Ukraine unless Zelensky agreed to open a corruption investigation into the son of former Vice President Biden.

Hunter Biden sat on the board of Ukranian energy company Burisma Holdings from 2014 to 2019. Giuliani has alleged without evidence that Hunter Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire a prosecutor that was investigating tax evasion charges against Burisma Holdings' owner, Mykola Zlochevsky.

Though Hunter Biden told ABC News he made "poor judgment" in his time with Burisma Holdings, he claims he did not discuss policy with his father while he was vice president.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.

