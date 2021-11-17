House votes to censure Gosar over violent video

WASHINGTON — The House of Representatives censured Republican Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona for a violent video he posted online.

Two Republicans, Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger, joined Democrats in voting to censure Gosar.

The animated video Gosar shared shows him attacking Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York with a sword.

Ocasio-Cortez spoke about the video prior to the vote.

"It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America can not bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of Congress is wrong," she said.

Gosar rejected that the video condoned violence.

"I do not espouse violence towards anyone. I never have. I voluntarily took the cartoon down, not because it was a threat, but some thought it was. Out of compassion who generally thought offense, I self-censored," he said.

Gosar will now be removed from the House Committee on Oversight and Reform and the Natural Resources Committee.

Gosar served on the Oversight and Reform Committee with Ocasio-Cortez.