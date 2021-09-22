Watch
House OKs debt and funding plan, inviting clash with GOP

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., joined from left by House Budget Committee Chair John Yarmuth, D-Ky., and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 9:16 PM, Sep 21, 2021
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House has approved legislation to fund the government, suspend its borrowing limit and provide federal disaster and refugee aid.

The measure includes $28.6 billion in disaster relief and $6.3 billion to support Afghanistan evacuees. ABC News reports that House Democrats removed $1 billion to fund Israel's Iron Dome air defense system after protests from progressives.

However, Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Fla., said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi committed to bringing a stand-along funding measure for the Iron Dome to the House floor.

The bill will keep the government running through Dec. 3, CNBC reports, but only if it's passed in the Senate.

Republicans in the Senate are expected to block the measure.

The GOP senators are insisting that Democrats go it alone when it comes to suspending the nation’s borrowing limit to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt.

The Senate will need to pass a measure to fund the government by the end of the month or face a shutdown.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
