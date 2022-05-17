House Jan. 6 panel unlikely to call Trump, chairman says

WASHINGTON (AP) — House investigators are unlikely to call former President Donald Trump to testify about his role in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection. That's according to Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the Democratic chairman of the nine-member panel investigating the attack.

Thompson says they don't expect to call Trump, whose supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol and interrupted the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Thompson said the panel hasn’t made any final decisions, “but there’s no feeling among the committee to call him as a witness at this point.”

The committee has subpoenaed Trump allies about the attack, including lawmakers. Last week, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarty, Congressmen Scott Perry, Jim Jordan, Andy Biggs, and Mo Brooks received subpoenas.

The Jan. 6 panel plans to hold public hearings in June.