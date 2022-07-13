Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Highland Park holds community vigil following parade shooting

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
Brooke and Matt Strauss, who were married Sunday, pause after leaving their wedding bouquets in downtown Highland Park, Ill., near the scene of Monday's mass shooting Tuesday, July 5, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Posted at 12:32 PM, Jul 13, 2022
A vigil will be held in Highland Park, Illinois, Wednesday, nine days after a gunman opened fire at a Fourth of July parade killing seven and wounding dozens.

The vigil will be held at Highland Park’s City Hall starting at 7 p.m. CT.

This week, survivors from last week’s massacre gathered in Washington to urge Congress to bolster gun laws. They say a recent bipartisan gun law signed by President Joe Biden does not go far enough.

Also in Washington this week was Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering. She attended a gathering at the White House that included survivors and victims’ families from past mass shootings.

Highland Park has a ban on assault-style rifles, but Rotering said the federal government should ban the weapons nationwide. Biden also said he is supportive of renewing an assault-rifle ban akin to one in law from 1994-2004.

