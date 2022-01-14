Here's what's closed this Martin Luther King Jr. Day

On Monday, Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be celebrated across the U.S. in honor of the iconic civil rights leader assassinated in 1968.

The holiday was first observed in 1986, three years after President Ronald Reagan made it a federal holiday.

The day marks King’s birthday, which is Jan. 15.

Like most federal holidays, many Americans will have the day off, but for some, according to CNN, they refer to the day as a day on instead of a day off.

As for events, several cities will be hosting parades, including Washington, D.C., and Los Angeles.

What’s closed on MLK Day:

The United States Postal Service says they will be closed on Monday nationwide in observance of the holiday, which means they will not deliver mail to homes or businesses.

The New York Stock Exchange will also be closed on Monday.

Banks will be closed on MLK Day, but you will still be able to use ATMs to get cash or put money into your account.

According to the Department of Motor Vehicle website, most DMV offices will be closed, like other government agencies, like courts and nonessential government buildings.