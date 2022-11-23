Health care workers ease concern over Tamiflu shortage

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Parents are now dealing with the shortage of Tamiflu, also known as oseltamivir, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists.

The prescription drug is an antiviral medicine used to treat the flu in both adults and children.

Several pharmacies said Tamiflu is on backorder.

Stephanie Durall, a nurse and a mother of two, said whenever she goes to look for either cold or flu medicine, her options are extremely limited.

“Every time I go to the local Walgreens or CVS, there’s hardly anything to choose from," she said.

Physician's assistant Sterling Hall it's likely an issue of supply and demand. The demand for Tamiflu is going up because of rising flu cases, which is causing a shortage of supply.

Kate Hussey/WPTV Stephanie Durall, mother of two, is concerned about the Tamiflu shortage.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates flu cases are on the rise.

At the same time, GoodRX.com shows prescription fills for the drug are at a 10-year high for this time of year.

“I have heard there is a shortage of the liquid [version of the drug], which is more for pediatric [patients]," said Dr. Steven Keehn, medical director of emergency services at HCA Florida JFK North Hospital.

Thankfully, Keehn said at JFK North, that's not the case.

"At our facility, we don’t have any shortages of Tamiflu," he said.

Keehn also said cases of the flu at the hospital have been steady.

However, Durall said there's been a significant increase in cases at the hospital where she works.

"My job is specifically with cardiac patients, and I've seen a lot of cardiac patients with the flu," she said. "It's very scary to think that if your kid gets the flu, what’s going to happen, how bad is it going to be?"

Durall's children are both under the age of three.

Kate Hussey/WPTV Dr. Steven Keehn explains why there is a shortage on Tamiflu.

"We're worried about it," she said.

While some pharmacies report being in stock, if pharmacies lose stock, Keehn said the most important thing is supportive care, not Tamiflu.

"I would recommend they take Tylenol, Motrin every three hours," he said, "lots of fluids, hydrate, rest, those sorts of things."

For Durall, with the upcoming holidays, it's tough to keep kids germ-free.

"It's just kind of expected with the holidays that you’re going to have an uptick in those cases, so just being vigilant, washing our hands," she said.

Keehn also highly recommended a flu shot, which can help prevent ever getting the flu.

You can also check on local supplies of Tamiflu and other drugs by clicking here.

This article was written by Kate Hussie for WPTV.