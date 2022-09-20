Gunman wounds 3 people at Texas fair before being shot by deputies

AMARILLO, Texas — Authorities in Texas say three people, including two first responders, were injured when a gunman opened fire at the Tri-State Fair & Rodeo in Amarillo on Monday.

During a press conference, Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas told reporters that an off-duty deputy, an off-duty firefighter, and a bystander were struck when the suspect began shooting around 11 p.m., the Associated Press reported.

Thomas said the suspected gunman was wounded when deputies returned fire, the news outlet reported.

The three wounded victims were taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the suspect was transported to a hospital with reportedly life-threatening injuries.

The names of the victim and the suspect were not released.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, and the Texas Rangers are investigating the incident, the Associated Press reported.