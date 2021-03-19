Greece to reopen ancient sites despite COVID-19 surge

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece is planning to reopen the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites nationwide and provide free weekly rapid tests for COVID-19 for all the country's residents as it prepares to restart the tourism season in mid-May.

The measures were announced despite an ongoing surge in daily infections to 20.9 per 100,000 residents, as a seven-day rolling average, with private hospital space being used by the state-run health service to cope with treatment demand.

Starting Saturday, a weekend curfew will be relaxed.

It will be followed by a series of other measures Monday including a limited opening of barbershops and hair salons, and ancient sites to people on brief outings.

Museums will remain closed, the Associated Press reported.

According to The AP, all residents of Greece with a social security number will receive free tests before the end of the month