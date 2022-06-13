Watch
Graffiti found on rocks at Yosemite National Park

AP
In this photo released, Sunday June 12, 2022, by the National Park Service, a hiker walks down a graffiti-covered trail in Yosemite National Park, Calif. (National Park Service via AP)
Yosemite Vandalized
Posted at 5:52 PM, Jun 13, 2022
Officials at a California national park seek the public's help to find out who tagged rocks with graffiti.

Yosemite National Park took to social media on Sunday to see if anyone witnessed vandals between 6-11 p.m. on May 20 spray painting rocks at Yosemite Falls Trail.

Officials posted pictures on social media of the rocks that were tagged with the word "Fresno."

According to the Associated Press, park rangers received multiple reports of the vandalism at approximately 8:15 p.m. on May 20.

The news outlet reported that on May 21, the rangers went out to investigate and found that more than two dozen places had been spray-painted.

The park said if you know anything about what happened, you can submit a tip at http://nps.gov/ISB, email them at nps_isb@nps.gov, or call/text 888-653-0009.

