Google names most-searched Halloween costumes

Superheroes and mythical beings are apparently the must-have Halloween costumes this year.

Google Trends listed the top 19 Halloween costumes of 2022, and those two themes showed up time and time again on the list.

Taking the number one spot was the witch, followed by Spider-Man.

Fairies and vampires were also popular, along with Batman, who came in at no. 19.

Characters who found renewed interest on network and streaming shows also garnered attention including those from "Stranger Things," "Hocus pocus" and "Chucky."

Google trends used its "Frightgeist" tool to create the list. It analyzed the most-searched costume ideas nationwide.

Google's most-searched Halloween costumes:

1. Witch

2. Spider-Man

3. Dinosaur

4. “Stranger Things”

5. Fairy

6. Pirate

7. Rabbit

8. Cheerleader

9. Cowboy

10. Harley Quinn

11. Clown

12. Vampire

13. 1980s

14. “Hocus Pocus”

15. Pumpkin

16. Chucky

17. Doll

18. Angel

19. Batman