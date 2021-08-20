Watch
HIRING 716 658by90.png

Actions

GM expands recall of Chevy Bolt over fire risks

items.[0].image.alt
Gene J. Puskar/AP
FILE - This Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 file photo shows a 2020 Chevrolet Bolt EV on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires. The recall raises questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change. The recall was announced Friday, Aug. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
General Motors Bolt Recall
Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 18:15:24-04

General Motors (GM) is expanding its recall of Chevrolet Bolt EVs due to a potential fire risk, according to multiple news organizations.

The recall now includes 2019-2022 models. A previous recall included models that date back to 2017.

The latest recall is expected to cost General Motors $1 billion to replace the car batteries, according to the Associated Press.

General Motors says it will notify customers when the replacement part is ready.

In the meantime, people with Chevy Bolt EVs are told to "Set your vehicle to a 90 percent state of charge limitation using Hilltop Reserve mode (for 2017-2018 model years) or Target Charge Level (for 2019-2022 model year) mode."

General Motors says drivers should also charge their vehicle more frequently and park it outside after charging.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716