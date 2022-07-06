Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Georgia's Brian Kemp raises $3.8M for reelection bid

Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams
Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - This combination of 2022 and 2021 photos shows Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, left, and gubernatorial Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Brian Kemp, Stacey Abrams
Posted at 7:29 PM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 19:29:15-04

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says his main campaign committee raised $3.8 million in the two months ended June 30.

However, heavy spending leading up to the Republican's blowout primary win means Kemp's total amount of cash on hand continues to fall. Kemp spokesman Cody Hall says the incumbent's main campaign committee had $6.4 million in cash on June 30.

Democrat Stacey Abrams has yet to report numbers. Abrams has raised more than $20 million for her main campaign committee since announcing in December that she would run. Kemp has raised more than $23 million over a longer period, topping the $22.4 million he raised in 2018.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United