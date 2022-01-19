Watch
French actor Gaspard Ulliel of “Hannibal Rising” dies at 37 after ski accident

Thibault Camus/AP
FILE - French actor Gaspard Ulliel arrives for Chanel's Spring-Summer 2015 Haute Couture fashion collection, presented in Paris, France on Jan. 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jan 19, 2022
French actor Gaspard Ulliel has died after a skiing accident in the Alps, according to his agent's office.

Ulliel, who was 37, was known for appearing in Chanel perfume ads as well as film and television roles. He portrayed the young Hannibal Lecter in 2007's "Hannibal Rising" and fashion mogul Yves Saint Laurent in the 2014 biopic "Saint Laurent."

He also is in the upcoming Marvel series "Moon Knight." Tributes poured in from shocked fans and the corridors of power after his agent's office reported Ulliel's death on Wednesday. Local broadcaster France Bleu reported that Ulliel suffered a skull injury after apparently colliding with another skier in the Savoie region on Tuesday.

Tributes from fans and those in the industry Wednesday praising Ulliel's work:

