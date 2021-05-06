Freebies, discounts offered to healthcare workers during National Nurses Week

National Nurses Week kicks off on Thursday, which also happens to be National Nurses Day.

And to celebrate, some restaurants are offering special discounts and freebies to front-line workers.

Food

Dunkin': If you show your medical ID, you'll receive a free medium hot or iced coffee at participating locations.

Chipotle: The restaurant is giving away 250,000 burritos with a valid code

Biggby Coffee: Show your medical ID and nurses will receive a free 16-ounce beverage of choice

Insomnia Cookies: Through May 9, nurses get a free classic cookie with their work ID

Macayo’s: With a valid work ID, the Mexican restaurant chain is offering a special menu through May 12

McAlister's Deli: Nurses get a free tea through Friday when they show their badge or ID.

Mrs. Fields: The cookie company is offering a 25% discount on its “medical heroes” collection

Outback Steakhouse: Show your medical ID at the steakhouse chain and healthcare workers will receive a 10% discount.

Misc

BikeBerry: The bike company is offering nurses 10% off

Nike: The shoe company is offering a promo code for healthcare workers that'll give them 10% off at checkout

Purple Mattress: Healthcare workers can receive 10% discount at checkout

Sketchers: The shoe company is offering essential workers 30% off and free shipping through May 31

Under Armor: Essential workers will receive 40% off purchases in stores and online through May 9

Verizon: Both new and existing customers can sign up for the company’s “Those Who Serve” pricing plans to receive discounts on internet and mobile