Former Raiders' coach Jon Gruden sues NFL, Goodell citing 'malicious campaign'

Thearon W. Henderson
<p>OAKLAND, CA - NOVEMBER 18: Former head coach of the Oakland Raiders and now ESPN Monday Night Football Analyst Jon Gruden looks on during pre-game warm ups before an NFL football game between the New Orleans Saints and Oakland Raiders at O.co Coliseum on November 18, 2012 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 5:57 PM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 17:57:41-05

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — (KTNV) Former Las Vegas Raiders Head Coach John Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL and Commissioner Roger Goodell, claiming there was a "malicious" and "orchestrated campaign" against him.

Gruden resigned in October amid controversy sparked by emails containing derogatory comments.

In a complaint filed in court, attorneys representing Gruden claim Goodell and the league "sought to destroy" his "career and reputation."

They also say Gruden was subject to a "Soviet-style character assassination."

News first broke in October of a 2011 email that shows Gruden using racially insensitive remarks against NFL Players Association Executive Director DeMaurice Smith.

Other emails reportedly show Gruden using derogatory and homophobic names for Goodell and players who protested during the playing of the national anthem.

Gruden was is in the fourth year of a 10-year, $100 million contract he signed with the Raiders in 2018.

Gruden is seeking "the recovery of money in excess of $15,000.00."

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that a spokesperson for the NFL called the allegations in the lawsuit "meritless," and vowed to "vigorously defend against these claims.”

This story was originally reported on KTNV.com.

