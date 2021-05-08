Former President Obama announces death of beloved family dog, Bo

Former President Barack Obama announced the death of the family's beloved dog, Bo.

The former president shared the heartbreaking news, along with a series of pictures, on social media Saturday afternoon.

"Today, our family lost a true friend and loyal companion," the former president posted on Twitter. "Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives — happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and every day in between."

He was exactly what we needed and more than we ever expected. We will miss him dearly. pic.twitter.com/CHweCxwJ7a — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021

According to ABC News, Bo, a Portuguese Water Dog, was a gift from late Sen. Ted Kennedy.

He was adopted by the Obama's early in 2009.

Katie Cox at WRTV first reported this story.