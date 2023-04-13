Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell reported missing in Florida

Authorities in Daytona Beach are searching for former Nickelodeon star Jared Bell, also known as Drake Bell, after he was reported missing.

According to police, Bell, 36, was last seen on Wednesday night just before 9 p.m. He was possibly in the area of Mainland High School, police stated.

Police said Bell might be traveling in a 2022 gray BMW. He's considered missing and endangered, but police did not provide any other information.

The initial post by the police gained a lot of attention on social media, which prompted the department to ensure readers that the post was legitimate and Bell is missing.

Bell was one of the stars of "Drake and Josh," a hit show in the early 2000s.

In 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to charges related to 2017 crimes that involved a 15-year-old girl. The charges included attempted endangering children, a fourth-degree felony, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles, a first-degree misdemeanor.

Anyone with information about Bell's whereabouts is asked to contact the Daytona Beach Police Department.

This story was originally reported by Scripps News Tampa.