For Scheffler, a new world awaits as the Masters champion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Masters champions get to go to the Masters Club dinner, and Scottie Scheffler has a permanent seat at that table now.

His score of 10-under 278 gave him a three-shot victory over Rory McIlroy on Sunday at Augusta National for his first major championship.

It further cemented his status as the No. 1 player in the world.

It was also his fourth career win. All of them came in a span of about two months and capped a week where the 25-year-old seemed to handle the pressure that comes with being in Masters contention with ease.

While Scheffler may have appeared calm on the golf course, he said he was nervous going into the final round.

“I was so stressed out. I didn’t know what to do," Scheffler said, according to Golf Channel.

Scheffler said that he told his wife that he didn't feel ready for the stuff that could come with winning the Masters.

Despite those nerves, he shot a final 1-under final round to secure the victory. Scheffler earned $2.7 million for the win.