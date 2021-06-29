Flash Flood Warning in effect for Zion National Park, surrounding areas in Utah

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah — One of the main roads inside Zion National Park in southern Utah is closed due to flooding.

All narrows and canyons inside the park are closed until further notice.

Zion Flash Flooding

Park officials tweeted that a mudslide is now obstructing SR-9 and will be closed until further notice.

A Flash Flood Warning was issued for the park and surrounding areas Tuesday afternoon. Flooding was reported in different parts of the park, as well as Springdale.

Tuesday 6/29 There is a flash flood warning in effect for our area. Narrows and all canyons are closed in Zion until further notice. — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) June 29, 2021

SR-9, which leads to the southern entrance of Zion, is closed in both directions between Rockville and the park.

The road will remain closed as an emergency monitor the situation.

Zion Flooding

The National Weather Service said heavy rain fell in the eastern portions of the park, with estimates of up to .75 inches of rain as of 2:30 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning was also issued for Kane County until 7:45 p.m.

Hildale Mayor Donia Jessop said many basements had been flooded and that water is coming off the mountains, but everyone is safe.

Hilldale Flooding

Hilldale Flooding Video

Jessop shared videos with FOX 13 of flooding around the area.