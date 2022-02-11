First dog Commander will appear in Puppy Bowl ad on Sunday

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The president and first lady’s puppy Commander will appear in a Puppy Bowl ad this week.

The Puppy Bowl airs on Super Bowl Sunday at 2 p.m. EST on Animal Planet.

The German Shepard will appear with first lady Jill Biden in a video about the joy having a pet.

The first lady’s office released the video ahead of the big game.

In it, Dr. Biden and Commander play fetch with a tennis ball.

“What’s so wonderful about having pets is that they bring us unconditional love, joy and comfort every day,” said Dr. Biden in the video. The first lady also appeared in a Puppy Bowl commercial last year, with the first family’s German shepherds Champ and Major.

In the video, she encouraged people to wear a mask.

Champ died in 2021.

Major now lives in Delaware after behaving aggressively at the White House.

Commander is only five months old.

He joined the first family in December 2021.