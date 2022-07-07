Watch Now
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-658x90.jpg

Actions

Firefighters lift bus off of pedestrian in Connecticut

Stamford .jpg
Stamford Fire
Stamford .jpg
Posted at 1:09 PM, Jul 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-07 13:09:10-04

Firefighters in Stamford, Connecticut rescued a woman trapped under a city bus on Tuesday, the city’s fire department said.

The Stamford Fire Department said firefighters stabilized and lifted a city bus after a pedestrian was struck and pinned under the front axle. They used high-pressure airbags to lift the bus off the ground.

The department said firefighters arrived in less than two minutes.

Within 10 minutes, they extricated the pedestrian. The pedestrian was conscious and alert before being transported to Stamford Hospital for evaluation.

“This was a valiant and flawless effort by Stamford Firefighters that demonstrates their exceptional talents and the department's capabilities. Given the size and weight of this bus, we are very grateful that her injuries were not more serious,” said Deputy Chief Matt Palmer, the incident commander.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United