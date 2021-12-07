Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo steps away from SiriusXM show

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Fired CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says he’s dropping his SiriusXM radio show.

The decision follows a sexual harassment accuser coming forward.

"While I have a thick skin, I also have a family, for whom the past week has been extraordinarily difficult," Cuomo said in a post on social media. "So, right now, I have to take a step back and focus on what comes next."

Cuomo was criticized for breaching journalism ethics by trying to help his older brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, deal with his own harassment allegations.

After CNN fired Chris Cuomo over the weekend, a sexual harassment allegation was made by a woman who has chosen to remain anonymous.

Chris Cuomo denied the allegation through a spokesman.

It's unclear what is next for Chris Cuomo. In his post, he said he looks forward to being back in touch with his listeners in the future.

