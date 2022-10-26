FDA urges Mighty Bliss electric heating pad customers to stop using them citing injury risk

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging customers of the Mighty Bliss electric heating pad to stop using them and contact the company for instructions on returning them.

The FDA announced a recall of over 500,000 electric heating pads after receiving at least 286 complaints reporting various injuries.

Customers complained of burn injuries, electric sparking from the heating pads, and overheating, among other issues.

Amazon.com and Walmart sold the heating pads, and at least 31 injuries were reported.

Units were distributed and sold between July 2021 and July 2022, CNN reported.

The FDA asks consumers to contact the company if they've purchased an electric heating pad or check their website for instructions on returning the product.