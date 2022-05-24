Watch
FBI: ISIS operative in U.S. allegedly plotted to assassinate George W. Bush

THAIER AL-SUDANI/AP
U.S. President George W. Bush, reacts, after shoes were thrown at him, by a correspondent, during a joint press conference with Iraq Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, not seen, in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. On an Iraq trip shrouded in secrecy and marred by dissent, President George W. Bush on Sunday hailed progress in the war that defines his presidency and got a size-10 reminder of his unpopularity when a man hurled two shoes at him during a news conference. (AP Photo/ Thaier al-Sudani, Pool)
Posted at 3:12 PM, May 24, 2022
A man accused of being affiliated with ISIS has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill former President George W. Bush.

According to NBC News, an FBI search-warrant application that was filed on March 23 and later unsealed this week in the Southern District of Ohio details how Shihab Ahmed Shihab planned to travel to Dallas in November to take video around Bush's home.

The application also added that Shihab recruited others to smuggle into the country over the Mexican border.

Forbes reported that the plot was foiled by undercover FBI informants and surveillance of Shihab's account on the messaging platform WhatsApp.

According to Bloomberg, the alleged plotter wanted to kill Bush because "they felt that he was responsible for killing many Iraqis and breaking apart the entire country of Iraq."

NBC News reported that the FBI initially investigated a visa fraud case when they came upon the plot.

Forbes reported that Shihab had been in the U.S. since 2020 and had an asylum application pending.

