Family takes in coyote, mistaking it for a puppy

A baby coyote became separate from its family, prompting a Massachusetts family to bring in the wild animal, mistaking it for a puppy.

The Cape Wildlife Center said the eastern coyote was found distressed wandering along the side of a busy road last week. The family then realized the mixup and called health officials for assistance.

The Cape Wildlife Center said coyotes can be vectors for rabies. Thankfully, this coyote was healthy and tested negative for the disease.

The Cape Wildlife Center said the coyote will undergo rehab with a foster sibling.

“We work hard to give them as much of a natural upbringing as possible, and will work to replicate the essential behaviors and skills they learn from mom and dad,” the Cape Wildlife Center said in a Facebook post.

Wildlife officials say the eastern coyote grows up to weigh 35-45 pounds and has a similar build to German shepherds. The animals can thrive in urban, rural and suburban environments, officials say.

Litters are typically birthed in April or May, while pups generally stay with their families before branching off in the autumn.