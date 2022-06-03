Family of Uvalde shooting victim petitions for gun law change

The grandfather of one of 19 students killed in the Uvalde school shooting is circulating a petition urging major gun law reform.

Vincent Salazar's petition calls for a change to the Weapons Purchase Laws in Texas. His petition specifically seeks the ban of assault weapons after the deaths from the Texas School Massacre.

“We need to change the laws,” Salazar told 25 News.

Salazar's granddaughter Layla Salazar died at Robb Elementary after Salvador Ramos attacked the school, killing 21.

Salazar's petition calls for the legal age for the purchase of any weapon to increase from 18 to 21, among other things.

"There is [a] reason for this to happen,” said Salazar.

He’s also asking for transparency from Uvalde Police Department, Uvalde County Sheriff's Office, U.S. CBP, and Texas DPS Mega Center.

“The people of Uvalde [were] lied to from the very beginning,” Salazar said Thursday.

He wants all scanner traffic, 911 calls, and body camera footage released.

“Yes, unedited, I want it all,” said Salazar. "Her name is not gonna go in vain.

This story was originally published by Nick Bradshaw, O. Gloria Okorie of KXXV in Central Texas.