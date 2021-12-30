Driver accused of killing 2 kids causes scene in courtroom

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A 27-year-old Florida man accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed two children and injured four others caused a disturbance during his first court appearance, hours after sheriff's deputies arrested him.
Detectives say physical evidence led them to Sean Charles Greer.
He was arrested Tuesday night, a day after the crash in Wilton Manors.
During a court appearance Wednesday, deputies led Greer away after objected to attending the proceeding.
Officials say Greer veered around a transit bus and crashed into the children.
According to WPTV, investigators said Greer swerved to go around a Broward County Transit bus and drove off the road and onto a sidewalk, hitting the kids and fleeing the scene.
He was ordered held without bond on two probation violations.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office said Greer faces the following charges:
- Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving death
- Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injury
- Two counts of leaving the scene of an accident involving injuries
- Tampering with evidence
- Four counts of driving without a license causing death and/or serious bodily injuries
- Driving with a suspended license
Andrea Fleming, 6, and Kylie Jones, 5, were pronounced dead at the scene.
Four other children, identified as Draya Fleming, 9, Laziyah Stokes, 9, Johnathan Carter, 10, and 2-year-old Audre Fleming, were transported to Broward Health Medical Center.
Scott Sutton at WPTV first reported this story.