Divided US Catholic bishops will debate Communion policy

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops is planning to devote part of its national meeting next month to the sensitive issue of which Catholics are worthy of receiving Communion, despite calls for a delay.

Dozens of bishops had requested the conference president, Los Angeles Archbishop José Gomez, postpone the debate until a later meeting.

But prompt action is being sought by some conservative bishops who want to signal that President Joe Biden and other Catholic politicians who support abortion rights should not receive Communion.

The conservatives are now heartened, as Gomez has confirmed that the topic is on the agenda of the June meeting.

According to the Associated Press, there will be a scheduled vote to discuss whether a document should be drafted by the conference’s Committee on Doctrine addressing the Communion issue and then present it at a later date.

In a statement, Denver Archbishop Samuel Aquila praised Gomez, saying he “followed the correct procedures to facilitate this critical discussion as a body of bishops,” The AP reported.