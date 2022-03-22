Disney workers plan walkout in protest 'Don't Say Gay' bill

Employees of Disney plan to walk off the job Tuesday in response to the company's slow response to Florida's "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The Florida bill bans the teaching “sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through third grade. It would also allow parents to sue school districts if they believe the policy is violated. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill.

It's unclear how the walkout will impact Disney operations.

LGBTQ employees and their allies are upset Disney didn't do more to fight back against the bill.

Disney CEO Bob Chapek has apologized to employees for largely remaining silent as the bill made its way through the legislature.

"You needed me to be a stronger ally in the fight for equal rights and I let you down. I am sorry," he said.

Chapek told shareholders that they "were opposed to the bill from the outset" but did not speak out publicly about it "because we thought we could be more effective working behind the scenes, engaging directly with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle," according to CNBC.com and NPR.

Disney has paused political donations in Florida and is “increasing our support for advocacy groups to combat similar legislation in other states," according to Chapek.