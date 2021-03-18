Dan Bongino tapped for national afternoon radio slot in May

NEW YORK (AP) — Conservative commentator Dan Bongino is joining the scramble to inherit the radio talk show mantle left by the late Rush Limbaugh.

Cumulus Media's Westwood One said Bongino will begin a new three-hour radio program from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern on May 24.

He'll be on Cumulus-owned stations in some big markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Dallas, San Francisco, and Washington, DC.

Cumulus did not make it immediately clear how many markets Bongino would be heard in, according to The Associated Press.

Limbaugh's syndicator, Premiere Networks, has not yet announced who will take over his show — leading other companies and personalities, including Bongino, to try and fill that void.

The former Secret Service agent is considered a rising star in the world of conservative punditry. He has made several appearances on Fox News, including a featured guest spot on Sean Hannity’s show, The AP reported.