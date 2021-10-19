Couple killed at Michigan gas station with 9-month-old in car

DETROIT — Authorities in Detroit are searching for two men accused of gunning down a man and woman at a gas station while their 9-month-old child was in the car.

The child was unharmed in the shooting.

Both victims were age 22.

Police say it happened Monday night at a Marathon Gas Station on Detroit's west side.

Detroit police say they are certain it was a targeted shooting.

According to police, the suspects fired multiple shots.

Surveillance video shows two people were parked at the pump when the suspects came up to their car from behind and started shooting.

The two suspects were dressed in black, went to separate sides of the car with their guns drawn, and then the video ended.

Police presence was heavy as Child Protective Services arrived at the scene, took custody of the 9-month-old child, and then released the child to the grandmother.

According to police, the first suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants with a white logo on them.

The second suspect is wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants with red stripes down the side.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police at 313-596-2260. You can also make an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-SPEAKUP.

WXYZ first reported this story.