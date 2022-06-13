Watch
Country star Toby Keith discloses stomach cancer diagnosis

Posted at 9:53 AM, Jun 13, 2022
Country music star Toby Keith says he has been undergoing treatment for stomach cancer since last fall.

The multi-platinum-selling singer said Sunday on Twitter that he underwent surgery and received chemotherapy and radiation in the past six months.

"So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," Keith said.

He said in the post that he looks forward to spending time with his family.

The status of Keith’s performances for the remainder of this year wasn’t immediately clear.

His next performance is scheduled for June 17 in Wheaton, Illinois.

His publicist, Elaine Schock, says some tour dates will be canceled.

"But I will see the fans sooner than later," Keith said. "I can't wait."

