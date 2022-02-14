Walmart changes COVID-19 policies for vaccinated employees, sick pay and more

Employees at Walmart who are vaccinated are no longer required to wear a mask at work.

Walmart updated its COVID-19 policy for associates Friday.

In a memo obtained by CNN, the company announced that vaccinated workers will only need to wear a mask if it is required by the state or local government.

Workers who are not vaccinated and those who work in clinical care settings, including pharmacies, will be required to continue wearing face masks.

In addition to these policies, Walmart is also making changes to its sick pay policy.

Previously, associates received extra paid time off beyond sick leave if they tested positive for COVID-19.

Walmart is getting rid of this policy in March, except in places where it is required by the state or local government.

In addition, the retailer will no longer conduct daily health screenings in most places.

Screenings will continue in California, New York and Virginia, where they are required.

Policy changes at Walmart are now in effect.