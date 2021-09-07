Watch
HIRING 716 658by90.png

Actions

US surpasses 40 million confirmed cases of COVID-19

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This electron microscope image made available and color-enhanced by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Integrated Research Facility in Fort Detrick, Md., shows Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 virus particles, orange, isolated from a patient. (NIAID/National Institutes of Health via AP)
COVID-19 coronavirus
Posted at 8:45 AM, Sep 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-07 08:57:24-04

The U.S. has recorded 40 million cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to a database kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The U.S. reached the grim milestone Tuesday as the country deals with its fourth wave of cases, which has been prompted by the more contagious delta variant.

With a current seven-day average of about 150,000 new cases a day, the U.S. is currently in the midst of its second-largest spike since the start of the pandemic. The current wave is also largely avoidable, as COVID-19 vaccines are widely available across the country.

The U.S. leads the world in confirmed COVID-19 cases. In fact, U.S. cases represent more than 5% of all confirmed cases recorded around the globe.

The U.S. also leads the world in confirmed COVID-19 deaths, with nearly 650,000.

India is the only other country with nearly as many confirmed cases of COVID-19, with just over 33 million. Brazil ranks second in COVID-19 deaths with nearly 584,000.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
HIRING 716 360by480.png

Hiring 716